Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Saturday that Woodruff has been diagnosed with a sub-scapular strain in his right shoulder, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The good news is that the injury will not require surgery, but the bad news is that Woodruff is going to miss more than just 15 days. He was placed on the injured list Tuesday with what was originally labeled as right shoulder inflammation. Woodruff will be shut down from throwing for a stretch and there is no estimated timetable for his return to the Milwaukee rotation. He's scheduled to visit with a specialist early next week.