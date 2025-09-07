Woodruff (6-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Pirates, scattering two hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The right-hander didn't let a Pittsburgh baserunner get into scoring position in a dominant performance that saw Woodruff fire 61 of 85 pitches for strikes en route to his sixth quality start in 11 outings this season. It was an impressive return to form after he'd been tagged for 16 runs (13 earned) in his last 14.1 innings to close out August. Woodruff will take a 33.2 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 74:14 K:BB through 59.2 frames into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Cardinals.