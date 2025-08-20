Woodruff (4-1) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six.

Despite getting an extra day's rest after his last start Aug. 13, Woodruff wasn't sharp in Tuesday's nightcap as he needed 94 pitches (62 strikes) to record 13 outs. That pitch count represented his biggest workload of the year, while the outing was the first time since he made his early July return from shoulder surgery that he's allowed more than two runs. Woodruff will take a 2.47 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 55:11 K:BB through 43.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Giants.