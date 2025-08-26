Woodruff (5-1) earned the win against Arizona on Monday, giving up five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over 5.2 innings.

Woodruff was dominant through the first five frames, allowing just one hit, before everything unraveled in the sixth. The right-hander surrendered five runs in the inning, including a three-run homer to Lourdes Gurriel, and was unable to complete the frame. Despite the rough finish, the 32-year-old still came away with the victory and now owns a 3.10 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 63:12 K:BB across 49.1 innings this season.