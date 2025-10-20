Woodruff (lat) is expected to be 100 percent well ahead of spring training, MLB.com reports.

Woodruff didn't pitch after being diagnosed with a moderate right lat strain in late September. The injury is unrelated to his previous shoulder surgery, and the expectation is that he'll be fine after some rest. Woodruff and the Brewers have a $20 million mutual option for 2026 that carries a $10 million buyout. He pitched very well in 2025 when able to toe the rubber, collecting a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB over 64.2 innings covering 12 starts. Woodruff will turn 33 in February and will remain a major injury risk heading into 2026.