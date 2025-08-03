Woodruff (3-0) earned the win in Saturday's game against the Nationals, allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out eight across six innings.

It was a dominant start for Woodruff, who faced the minimum number of batters in five of six innings. He generated nine whiffs on 88 pitches (60 strikes), and his only blemish came in the third inning, when he yielded a two-run homer to Robert Hassell. Woodruff has four quality starts over his first five starts of the season and has a 2.01 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 11.7 K/9 across 22.1 innings. He'll look to go 4-0 in his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Mets.