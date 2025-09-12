Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Next start pushed back
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woodruff's next start will come Wednesday against the Angels, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Friday.
Woodruff last pitched Sept. 6 and was slated to take the mound Saturday against St. Louis. However, the Brewers are moving some starters around, and Woodruff now won't pitch until Wednesday. The 32-year-old didn't make his MLB debut until early July and has thrown 59.2 innings. He threw 67 innings in 2024.
