Woodruff's next start will come Wednesday against the Angels, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Friday.

Woodruff last pitched Sept. 6 and was slated to take the mound Saturday against St. Louis. However, the Brewers are moving some starters around, and Woodruff now won't pitch until Wednesday. The 32-year-old didn't make his MLB debut until early July and has thrown 59.2 innings. He threw 67 innings in 2024.