Woodruff (hand) is listed as Milwaukee's probable starter for Tuesday's game at Tampa Bay, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The 29-year-old declared himself ready to return after throwing 74 pitches over five innings during a minor-league rehab start Thursday, and he'll pitch Tuesday to remain on a five-day schedule. Woodruff is likely to face some minor workload limitations after being sidelined for the past month, but he should have a decent chance of pitching deep enough to qualify for a potential victory.
