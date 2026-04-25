Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Tagged with first loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woodruff (2-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.
The veteran right-hander started strong with two scoreless frames but allowed single tallies in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Woodruff delivered quality starts in his previous two outings but didn't come back out for the sixth inning Friday. He's gone at least five frames in each of his five starts this year and has a 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB across 28.2 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Another quality start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Stumbles in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Notches win in season debut•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: First start scheduled for March 31•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Status for Opening Day still TBD•