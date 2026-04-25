Woodruff (2-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander started strong with two scoreless frames but allowed single tallies in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Woodruff delivered quality starts in his previous two outings but didn't come back out for the sixth inning Friday. He's gone at least five frames in each of his five starts this year and has a 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB across 28.2 innings.