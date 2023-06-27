Woodruff (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff threw 25 pitches -- fastballs and off-speed -- during his bullpen session Tuesday. He is still scheduled to throw a few more bullpen sessions before beginning a rehab assignment, and his return timeline is still undetermined. Woodruff will continue his throwing program in Milwaukee over the All-Star break, meaning a late-July or early-August return is probable for the 30-year-old righty.
