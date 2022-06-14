Woodruff (Raynaud's syndrome) was able to throw a few breaking balls during a 40-pitch bullpen session in New York on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

He said it was "a big step" to be able to throw all of his pitches, as the offspeed pitches had been the ones he had struggled with due to the hand numbness associated with Raynaud's syndrome. Woodruff said he has been on medicine for about a week and that he has noticed daily improvement with how he has been able to grip the ball, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Woodruff also added that warm weather helps, so things could keep trending up from here.