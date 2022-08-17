Woodruff didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Woodruff was provided an early two-run lead and kept Los Angeles off the board until the fifth inning, when he surrendered solo shots to Joey Gallo and Mookie Betts. The 29-year-old fired 64 of 93 pitches for strikes with 16 of the swinging variety and struck out as many batters as he had in his previous two starts combined. The five innings pitched snapped Woodruff's quality start streak at four, though he should have a solid opportunity to begin a new streak with a tantalizing start against the Cubs tentatively lined up for Sunday.