Woodruff (shoulder) won't be reinstated from the 15-day injured list this week as initially hoped after experiencing right ankle tendinitis during his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Nashville, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

After he hadn't pitched in the big leagues since September 2023 while recovering from right shoulder surgery, Woodruff looked on track to rejoin the Milwaukee rotation this week after completing his sixth minor-league rehab start over the weekend. However, with Woodruff now battling tendinitis in his ankle, he'll receive treatment over the next week and will then need to make another rehab start before Milwaukee determines whether he's fit to return from the IL or needs more time in the minors.