Woodruff will not pitch over the final weekend of the regular season, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff would be on normal rest for Friday's series opener against the Cubs, but he'll instead stay fresh with rounds of live batting practice as the Brewers line up their postseason rotation. Colin Rea is the listed starter Friday versus Chicago, followed by a TBD on Saturday and Adrian Houser on Sunday.
