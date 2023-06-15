Rea (3-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Rea unraveled in the third inning, giving up a one-out double to Edouard Julien before walking Donovan Solano on four straight pitches. They would both come around to score on a Carlos Correa triple, leading to a four-run inning for Minnesota. The right-hander walked three batters for the second time in three starts this month after issuing only seven free passes throughout all of May (five starts). He had also won each of his last three decisions coming in after starting the season 0-3.