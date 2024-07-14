Rea (9-3) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Nationals.

Rea was lit up for seven runs over five innings in his last start, so the Brewers opted to have him work behind an opener Sunday. The plan worked, as he turned in a strong performance, with the seven strikeouts being one shy of his season high. The 34-year-old has put up decent numbers this year with a 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 76:31 K:BB over 105 innings across 19 appearances (16 starts). Rea should remain in the Brewers' rotation following the All-Star break, though it's unclear if he'll resume working as a traditional starter or end up pitching behind an opener more often in the second half.