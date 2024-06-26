Rea is no longer listed as the Brewers' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers haven't provided an explanation for the change, and Rea isn't believed to be dealing with any sort of injury, so he may just be getting pushed back in the pitching schedule so that Milwaukee can have him available to make a start against the divisional-rival Cubs over the weekend. Milwaukee has yet to announce a replacement starter for Wednesday's contest, but newly acquired lefty Dallas Keuchel would be available on four days' rest to take the hill against the Rangers if the Brewers choose to add him to the 40-man roster. Rea gave up a season-high-tying five earned runs his last time out Friday in San Diego but had rung up a 1.93 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over his five starts before that.