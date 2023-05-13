Rea is starting Sunday's game against the Royals, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Eric Lauer was originally listed as the starter for Sunday's contest, but Lauer is moving to the bullpen for the foreseeable future. Rea has not pitched much more effectively in his time with the Brew Crew in 2023 with a 4.94 ERA and 22:11 K:BB in 27.1 innings over six appearances. The Royals do represent a good chance to pick up a win, but there's certainly risk using Rea as a fantasy streamer over the weekend.