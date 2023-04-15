Rea will remain in Milwaukee's rotation and is scheduled to start Tuesday in Seattle, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) out indefinitely and Aaron Ashby (shoulder) already ruled out for most of the season, the Brewers rotation depth is getting tested early on. Rea, 32, tossed seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and zero walks at Triple-A before giving up one run with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings Thursday in San Diego. His four-seam fastball velocity was around 93 mph in his first start, which is right where it was in 2021 before he went to pitch in Japan for a year, but he added an 84-mph sweeper that he threw 22.9 percent of the time Thursday.