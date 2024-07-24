Rea allowed four hits and two walks while striking out eight over five shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Tuesday.

Rea returned to a starting role after pitching behind an opener in his last outing before the All-Star break. The right-hander was generally good Tuesday, though he needed 93 pitches (58 strikes) to complete his five frames in a pitching duel against Jameson Taillon. Rea has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his four outings in July, though he also gave up seven runs July 9 versus the Pirates. For the year, he has a 3.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 84:33 K:BB over 110 innings through 20 appearances (17 starts). His next outing is projected to be at home versus Atlanta.