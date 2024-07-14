Rea is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Rob Zastryzny in Sunday's game against the Nationals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rea was roughed up for a season-high seven earned runs in his previous start Tuesday versus the Pirates, so manager Pat Murphy will have the right-hander work behind an opening pitcher for Rea's final turn through the rotation before the All-Star break with the hope of netting better results. Zastryzny is unlikely to cover more than an inning or two before giving way to Rea.