Rea allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while failing to record a strikeout over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

This was the first time all year Rea's failed to log a strikeout, and it's just the third time in 15 appearances (13 starts) he's been on the hook for five runs. The right-hander's poor outing has him at a 3.62 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB through 82 innings. Rea is projected to make his next start at home versus the Rangers.