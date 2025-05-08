Milwaukee optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.

After giving up six earned runs in 3.1 innings of long relief in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Astros, Rodriguez was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for the next few days, so Milwaukee will remove him from the 26-man active roster. Expect the team to call up another reliever from Triple-A in advance of Friday's series opener at Tampa Bay.