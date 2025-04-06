Rodriguez (0-2) took the loss Saturday against Cincinnati, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.
It was a brutal night for Rodriguez, who surrendered four home runs in the loss. Through two starts, the right-hander has given up 11 earned runs on 14 hits across nine innings. Rodriguez figures to head to the bullpen or the minors as soon as the Brewers can return any of their six starters who are currently on the injured list.
