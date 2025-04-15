The Brewers optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.
After Tyler Alexander was tagged for eight runs (four earned) over four innings in Monday's start against the Tigers, Rodriguez came on in relief and tossed 68 pitches across five innings. The Brewers needed a fresh arm and recalled prospect Logan Henderson to take Rodriguez's spot.
