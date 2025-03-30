Rodriguez will start Monday's game against the Royals as an opener, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander hasn't pitched in Milwaukee's first two games of the season versus the Yankees, but he'll take the mound as an opener Monday with Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) and Tobias Myers (oblique) on the injured list and Jose Quintana still going through his spring ramp-up. Rodriguez had a 15:2 K:BB across 10.2 innings during spring training but surrendered nine earned runs, including three homers. He'll likely depart after an inning or two and won't have fantasy relevance.