Mendez (undisclosed) went 1-for-2 with walk in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Peoria after High-A Wisconsin reinstated him from the 7-day injured list earlier in the day.

Mendez appeared in four games for Wisconsin before he was placed on the IL on April 20 due to the unspecified issue, but he didn't miss extensive time before being activated. The 19-year-old outfielder is regarded as one of the better lower-level prospects in the Milwaukee system.