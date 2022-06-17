Gustave (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Gustave sustained a right hamstring strain in mid-May and carried an initial recovery timetable of approximately six weeks. However, the right-hander has now been cleared to return to game action in the minors. It's possible that he'll require multiple rehab appearances prior to rejoining Milwaukee's bullpen, but his stint with the Triple-A club should be the final step in his recovery process.
