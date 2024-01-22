Junk is looking to sign a contract with a Nippon Professional Baseball team in Japan, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.
Junk's agent listed the SoftBank Hawks among the clubs he's negotiating with on his client's behalf. The 28-year-old Junk is currently on the Brewers' 40-man roster, but it appears he's destined to head overseas prior to spring training.
More News
-
Brewers' Janson Junk: Back in big leagues•
-
Brewers' Janson Junk: Optioned out to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Janson Junk: Gives up five runs in spot start•
-
Brewers' Janson Junk: Confirmed to start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Janson Junk: Called up, possibly starting•
-
Brewers' Janson Junk: Heads to minor-league camp•