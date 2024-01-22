Watch Now:

Junk is looking to sign a contract with a Nippon Professional Baseball team in Japan, Yakyu Cosmopolitan reports.

Junk's agent listed the SoftBank Hawks among the clubs he's negotiating with on his client's behalf. The 28-year-old Junk is currently on the Brewers' 40-man roster, but it appears he's destined to head overseas prior to spring training.

