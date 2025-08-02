Quintana (8-4) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 16-9 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw tossed 58 of 94 pitches for strikes in an inefficient outing, but the Brewers backed him with a season-high 25 hits. Quintana continues to provide Milwaukee with reliable innings, posting a 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB over 39 innings across his last seven starts, winning four of them. He could get plenty of run support again in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next week in Atlanta.