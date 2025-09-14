Quintana suffered a calf injury in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quintana pitched four innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out two batters against St. Louis. He exited the game after throwing just 67 pitches, and his early departure is now understood to be the result of a calf injury that he suffered while covering first base, according to manager Pat Murphy. The left-hander is set to undergo an MRI, and more information on Quintana's status will likely come in the near future.