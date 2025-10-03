Brewers' Jose Quintana: Healthy, could start Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quintana (calf) has been included on the Brewers' roster for the NLDS against the Cubs, but manager Pat Murphy declined to say whether the left-hander would start Monday's Game 2, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Quintana had been shelved since mid-September with a left calf strain, but he appears to be fully healthy now heading into the NLDS. Because of three off days, the Brewers will need only three starting pitchers for the NLDS, and Quintana looks to be in consideration for one of those spots. Freddy Peralta will take the hill for Game 1 on Saturday, leaving Quintana and Quinn Priester as the options to start Game 2.
