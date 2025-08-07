Quintana (9-4) earned the win over Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Quintana had a rocky start to his outing, allowing three singles that created one run in the first inning. He then settled down, keeping Atlanta off the board for the next three frames before surrendering a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings. Quintana's seven punchouts marked a season high, and this was just the fourth time over 17 outings that he didn't issue a free pass. With nine victories so far, the veteran left-hander has a legitimate chance of surpassing his career-high mark of 13 regular-season wins, which he has achieved on three separate occasions.