Quintana did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Reds, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four across 6.1 innings.

Despite yielding just one run on a Jose Trevino sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, Quintana was on the hook for the loss until William Contreras blasted a two-run homer in the ninth. Quintana has logged three-straight quality starts and is up to eight on the season. He has a 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB in 34.1 innings across his six starts since the All-Star break. Quintana is lined up to face the Giants at home next weekend.