Quintana (shoulder) is scheduled to make a rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Quintana threw a bullpen session Thursday, and that went well enough for him to be given the green light to embark on a rehab assignment. The veteran southpaw has been battling left shoulder impingement since mid-May, and he may need a couple of rehab starts before returning to the majors. Prior to his injury, Quintana posted a 4-1 record in six starts with a 2.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 34 innings.