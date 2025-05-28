Quintana (shoulder) is preparing to come off the injured list to start Sunday against the Phillies, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The veteran left-hander threw 71 pitches across four frames during his rehab start with High-A Wisconsin on Tuesday, priming him to rejoin Milwaukee's rotation this weekend in Philadelphia. Quintana was pitching well prior to the shoulder injury and had a 2.65 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across 34 innings.
