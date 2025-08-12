Quintana (10-4) picked up the win Monday against the Pirates, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.

Quintana delivered his second consecutive quality start, and he's now tossed at least five innings in 11 straight outings as well as 17 of his 18 for the season. The 36-year-old southpaw continues to struggle with containing the long ball, however, as he's now served up at least one homer in five straight starts. Quintana will bring a steady 3.44 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 69:36 K:BB over 99.1 frames into his next scheduled outing in Cincinnati against the Reds, who have a pitiful .607 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.