Teheran (2-4) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Phillies after he gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.
The 32-year-old has now surrendered at least four runs in three straight starts after he allowed just six earned runs combined over his first six outings of the season. Teheran has been a key fill-in piece for Milwaukee's rotation with a 4.01 ERA and 1.10 WHIP over 51.2 innings, but his recent struggles could result in him eventually being the odd man out when Wade Miley (elbow) and/or Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) return from the injured list.
