Harrison (5-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing two hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts across seven shutout innings.

Harrison allowed a leadoff double to Nico Hoerner to begin his night but then set down 15 straight Cubs at one point, cruising to his fifth victory of the season. Harrison has shown flashes of dominance at times in 2026 and generated an elite 41 percent whiff rate against Chicago. It was his second start with double-digit strikeouts this season after he'd accomplished the feat just twice in 37 starts across the previous three campaigns. He entered play Wednesday in the 91st percentile in strikeout rate, and that number is only going to improve after this masterclass. Harrison now owns a 1.77 ERA and 59:14 K:BB across 45.2 innings this season. He's lined up to face the Cardinals at home next week.