Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Fans nine in no-decision

Harrison took a no-decision Saturday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out nine.

Besides a June 8 implosion in Las Vegas against the Athletics, when he was shelled for a season-worst eight runs, Harrison has been incredibly consistent for the Brewers in 2026. The 24-year-old left-hander has now given up two runs or fewer in his 14 other starts, fanning at least six on nine occasions as well. Harrison will carry a stellar 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 96:19 K:BB over 77 innings into his next scheduled outing in Arizona.