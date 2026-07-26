Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Likely to make rehab start Thursday

Harrison (forearm) said that he expects to make a rehab start Thursday with High-A Wisconsin before returning from the 15-day injured list the following week, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Harrison said he's targeting five or six innings for the upcoming rehab start, so he shouldn't require any additional buildup time in the minors if he's able to meet that goal. The 24-year-old southpaw hit the shelf July 11 due to left forearm tightness, but a precautionary MRI revealed nothing concerning, and he was cleared to resume throwing shortly after being deactivated. Before going down with the injury, Harrison had been Milwaukee's second-best starter this season with an 8-2 record, 3.01 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 101:20 K:BB over 83.2 innings.