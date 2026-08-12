Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Rocked for eight runs in loss

Harrison (9-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Padres, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.2 innings.

After tossing five innings of one-hit ball in his return to the rotation, Harrison experienced the complete opposite Tuesday. The left-hander surrendered a season-high 10 hits -- three of which left the yard -- while allowing eight runs before being chased in the fifth inning. The disastrous outing caused his ERA to jump from 2.84 to 3.47, though he still owns a strong 1.13 WHIP and offers plenty of swing-and-miss upside with 114 strikeouts across 93.1 innings this season. Harrison is scheduled to face the Mariners at home Tuesday in his next start.