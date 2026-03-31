Harrison allowed one run on four hits and one walk across five innings in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Rays. He struck out eight.

Harrison's lone blemish was a leadoff home run surrendered to Yandy Diaz in the top of the first inning. Acquired from the Red Sox over the offseason, Harrison's debut was an encouraging one after he spent much of 2025 at the Triple-A level with the Giants and Red Sox. Harrison has the stuff to be a factor in mixed fantasy leagues, and his next start is scheduled for Sunday in Kansas City.