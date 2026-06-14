Brewers' Kyle Harrison: Tosses six shutout innings

Harrison (8-1) allowed three hits and hit one batter while striking out three and walking none over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Phillies on Sunday.

Harrison outdueled Cristopher Sanchez in this contest. It was a strong bounce-back effort after Harrison was tagged for eight runs over 2.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Monday. The southpaw has allowed one run or less in five of his last six starts. For the season, he has a 2.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 80:18 K:BB through 65.2 innings over 13 starts. Harrison's next start is projected to be on the road in Atlanta.