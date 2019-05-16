Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Back at third base
Moustakas will start at third base and bat cleanup Thursday against the Phillies.
Moustakas has been a mainstay in the lineup all season, but prior to the promotion of top prospect Keston Hiura on Tuesday, the 30-year-old had seen the bulk of his action at the keystone. With Hiura now settling into a full-time role at second base, Moustakas will shift over to his more natural position at third base, replacing the injured Travis Shaw (wrist). Moustakas has already made 27 starts at second base and will pick up his 12th start at the hot corner Thursday, putting him well on his way to maintaining eligibility at both positions in most fantasy leagues heading into 2020.
