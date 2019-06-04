Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Back in action
Moustakas (hand) returns to the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, batting cleanup and playing second base.
Moustakas was hit in the hand by a pitch Saturday against the Pirates. He escaped with nothing worse than a bruise, but still wound up sitting for the entirety of Sunday's contest. He's back as the Brewers' second baseman now, with Travis Shaw returning from his wrist injury and Keston Hiura optioned to Triple-A San Antonio.
