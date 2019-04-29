Moustakas went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

Moustakas accounted for Milwaukee's entire offense on the day, as he clubbed a two-run homer to right field in the seventh to tie the game, 2-2. Despite dealing with a broken finger on his right hand, the 30-year-old has recorded two base hits in each of his past three contests, driving in five runs over that stretch.

