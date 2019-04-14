Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

The veteran slugger has put together a five-game hit streak in which he's batting .368 (7-for-19) with three homers, five RBI and seven runs. Moustakas is already up to five home runs on the year, and in most fantasy formats he's already added second-base eligibility with 12 games played at the keystone, further boosting his value.