Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Catches fire over weekend
Moustakas went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk and five RBI in Sunday's 16-8 loss to the Nationals.
Heading into the weekend series in Washington, Moustakas had been in the midst of one of his worst stretches of the season, as he had recorded just five hits in 34 at-bats over his prior eight contests. It's safe to say that he's now busted out of the slump after compiling seven hits -- four for extra bases -- and eight RBI in the three-game set. Now up to 30 home runs on the campaign, Moustakas has a legitimate shot at surpassing the career-high 38 he posted with the Royals in 2017.
