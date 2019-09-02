Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Cleared to start Monday

Moustakas (wrist) will start at third base and bat cleanup Monday against the Astros.

After sitting out the Brewers' previous five games on account of the wrist issue, Moustakas gained clearance to re-enter the starting nine after completing a successful live batting practice session Sunday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Moustakas may don protective padding on his sore left wrist in his return to the lineup, but the issue isn't expected to routinely cost him starts in the final month of the season.